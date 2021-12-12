KCR’s policy is to loot people and get them drunk: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday attacked the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said that he is the only chief minister is targetting a revenue of Rs 50000 crores by selling liquor in the state. He also said that Telangana is creating records by topping negative lists under the chief minister.

“Drink and make people drunk, drink and swing, and loot money is the policy of KCR” he remarked with regards to the liquor sales.

500 people mostly from the ruling TRS and the Congress joined BJP from Amangal Mandal in the Kalwakurthy constituency. Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay said that the state is creating records in topping negative issues like liquor sales.”

He said that the state was overrun with drug mafia, sand mafia and wine mafia. “These mafias are exhausting the energies of the youth and there is no concerted effort to protect them from their clutches. some of their leaders are going to other states and opening liquor businesses there,” he remarked.

Sanjay took a swipe at the chief minister and said that he is the only chief minister in the country who takes decisions in the night. “The ministers in his cabinet are powerless. Nobody knows who the home minister is. The road minister cannot even sanction a single road by himself,” he said.

“BJP is the only party with the capacity to defeat TRS,” he reiterated. He asserted that the saffron flag will fly high in the Kalwakurthy constituency with the joining of all the new members.