Keep constant watch on quarantine Centers:YS Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy today asked officials to keep a constant watch on all the quarantine Centers of the state by keeping in view of the influx of foreigners and outsiders into the state after the possible relaxations to be announced by the central government. He also asked them to prepare a comprehensive action plan on the issue to keep Covid 19 virus at bay. He also asked them to focus on facilities to be provided at the quarantine Centers to meet the demand. He issued these orders during his review meeting on the status of corona virus in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked the officials to hold regular review meetings on the facilities to be provided at the quarantine Centers, food for the inmates and sanitation issues. He asked senior IAS officer to inspect the Centers at regular intervals. The officials told the CM that they were taking the feedback from all inmates of the quarantine Centers on the facilities, food and medicines being provided to them.

They also told the CM that they have the phone numbers of all those who are kept at the quarantine Centers and added random calls from command control room were being made to the inmates to interact with them. Citing that those who land in the state from foreign countries will have non-Covid 19 certificate, the officials told the CM that they would keep all such foreign returnees into home quarantine. The officials told the CM that they had conducted 1,00,997 Covid 19 detection tests in the state so far. They said that AP had secured the first place in the entire country by conducting 1919 tests per million people

