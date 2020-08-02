Kejriwal asks Punjab govt to hand over illicit liquor tragedy case to CBI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the Punjab government to hand over the hooch tragedy case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation.

The Chief Minister alleged that none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months have been solved by the local police. He added that necessary steps should be taken in order to curb the illicit liquor mafias in the state.

“Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor. State government needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias. The case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months have been solved by local police,” said Kejriwal in a tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced Rs 2-lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased in the hooch tragedy that claimed at least 86 lives. He also warned those indulging in spurious liquor business to stop immediately or face grave consequences.

The Punjab Police has arrested 17 more people in a “massive crackdown” spanning more than 100 raids. The total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 25, the police said.

Most of the deceased are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural at 12 and Gurdaspur (Batala) at 11.

Source: ANI