Kejriwal hosts dinner meeting for designated Ministers

New Delhi: A night before swearing-in, Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal hosted a dinner meeting at his residence, here on Saturday, for six Ministers to be sworn on Sunday.

They, according to party sources, discussed the top priorities and issues to be taken up by the Delhi government in the next three months.

The President has appointed Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam as Ministers.

“The focus will be on developing a roadmap for making Delhi a 21st century global city,” sources said.

Among the top priorities is likely to be the doorstep delivery of ration and free bus rides for students. The AAP government will also attempt to implement the ‘deshbhakti’ (patriotism) curriculum in schools by the next academic session.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has bagged 62 of the 70 Delhi Assembly seats in the February 8 elections.