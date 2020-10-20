Kejriwal offers Rs. 15 crore aid for Telangana flood relief

Hyderabad: In wake of heavy rains and flash floods in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs.15 crore for the relief and rehabilitation works.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi state would stand by Telangana in this hour of natural calamity. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also thanked Kejriwal over the phone, for the generous help.

Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad. People of Delhi stand by our brother and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis.



Delhi govt will donate Rs 15 cr to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 20, 2020

CM Sri KCR, over a telephone call, thanked Delhi CM Sri @ArvindKejriwal for extending Rs 15 Cr assistance towards relief efforts in rains and flood-hit Hyderabad. Hon'ble CM stated that Delhi displayed it's generosity through this gesture. https://t.co/Um1eThKjmz — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 20, 2020

Kejriwal’s financial aid comes a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami provided assistance of Rs.10 crore on Sunday towards relief efforts. The Telangana government, on the other hand, offered immediate flood relief of Rs.10,000 each to all the affected families, especially to those living in the low-lying areas which still are inundated with floodwater. Relief and rehabilitation operations are underway.

As many as 70 people have died in rain-related incidents during the past one week in the state, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday.

The minister said Hyderabad received the second-highest recorded rainfall after 1908, which forced the state government to relocate about 37,000 people from low-lying areas to relief camps.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Monday predicted more rains in the next 48 hours.