Kejriwal to join ‘Kirtan Durbar’ with farmers at Singhu border

New Delhi, Dec 27 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Delhi’s Singhu border on Sunday evening to meet the protesting farmers. He would attend the ‘Kirtan Durbar’ held in view of the ‘Martyrdom Week’ here.

Earlier too, Kejriwal had met the farmers opposing the three farm laws.

Farmers protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border have announced to celebrate the ‘Martyrdom Day’ of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, the sons of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, on December 27 and 28. Under this programme, farmers from Punjab have made arrangements for organising ‘Kirtan Durbar’ and ‘langar’ here.

The Chief Minister’s Office said Kejriwal would attend the ‘Kirtan Durbar’ being held at the Singhu border at 6 p.m. where he would also meet the agitating farmers.

Earlier, Kejriwal had also observed a fast for a day in support of farmers on December 14. According to the Delhi CM, farmers and soldiers are the foundation of any country and if both of them are in a crisis then the country cannot progress. The farmer who should be working in the fields is sitting on the streets in such biting cold.

On the appeal of Kejriwal, all ministers in the Delhi government, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, councillors and hundreds of party workers expressed their support for the farmers by observing a collective fast at the party headquarters.

This is the second time that Kejriwal is coming to meet the agitating farmers at the Singhu border. Earlier on December 7, Kejriwal had reached Delhi’s Singhu border to meet the farmers. Along with Kejriwal, many of his Cabinet colleagues were also present.

Kejriwal extended his support to the farmers agitating against the farm laws at the border. The Delhi Chief Minister had also supported the call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ by the farmers, although there was no significant impact of this Bandh in Delhi.

These farmers, who mostly hail from Haryana and Punjab, are protesting against the farm laws passed by the central government. The farmers want the central government to withdraw all three farm laws.

