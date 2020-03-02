Kejriwal’s prediction on HM comes true in Delhi violence

A+ A-

New Delhi: The situation in Delhi is far from normal and an environment of fear is prevailing in the national capital after the three-day violence that began on February 23 in North-East Delhi.

According to a youtube video, while addressing a public rally in 2019, Arvind Kejriwal had said:

“If Narendra Modi becomes the PM again, then Amit Shah will become the home minister. Last time Amit Shah did not contest the Lok Sabha election. Now he is contesting from Gandhinagar. And just think what will happen to the country if Shah becomes the next home minister.” Arvind Kejriwal in Goa rally (2019)

He further said that if BJP returned to power, the mob lynching will be all over the country.

“2019 is do or die election to save India and the Constitution. In 1931, Hitler became the Chancellor of Germany. After three months of becoming Chancellor, he changed Constitution and stopped elections,” Kejriwal said – as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Delhi 2020.

Gujarat 2002.



Face changed. Place changed.

Mastermind remains the same. #DelhiBurning pic.twitter.com/erDQcy3lb0 — Aparna (@chhuti_is) February 24, 2020

“The BJP is following the model of Adolf Hitler’s Germany, where Narendra Modi wants to be Prime Minister for life,” he added.

What Kejriwal predicted before the election of 2019 has come true last week in the capital of the country.