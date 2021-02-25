Kejriwal’s security cover reduced, sources claim

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 25th February 2021 8:36 pm IST
Kejriwal attends 1st meeting of Skill and Entrepreneurship University

New Delhi: Sources in the Delhi government alleged on Thursday that the security cover of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been scaled down, a charge denied by the Union Home Ministry.

“The development at the behest of the BJP leadership has come two days after the Aam Aadmi Party’s impressive performance in the Gujarat civic body polls,” a source claimed.

The number of commandos of the Delhi Police in Kejriwal’s security has now been reduced from six to two, the sources alleged.

However, officials at the Home Ministry said no such decision has been taken by it.

The AAP has won 27 seats in the municipal polls in Gujarat’s Surat, where the party convener will participate in a roadshow on Friday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 25th February 2021 8:36 pm IST
Back to top button