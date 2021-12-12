Kentucky governor: At least 70 people feared dead in storms

Mayfield: Kentucky’s governor says a devastating tornado touched down for 227 miles more than 200 in his state and deaths were feared in 10 counties.

Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference Saturday that at least 70 people were feared dead in Kentucky, and the death toll could exceed 100.

This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky, Beshear said.

Beshear said about 110 people were in a Mayfield candle factory hit by a tornado.

The most intense damage I have found in #Mayfield. The entire path in the town is less than 2% of the total path length. Homes with only slabs remaining. #Tornado #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/nXxoxNBVhY — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) December 11, 2021

Local officials said national guard members and emergency workers from across the state were pouring into Mayfield to help with the search and rescue operation