Kerala bishop gets bail in rape case

By Nihad Amani Published: 7th August 2020 4:51 pm IST
Kerala bishop gets bail in rape case

Kottayam: Two days after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal seeking to discharge him in the Kerala nun rape case, he appeared in court here on Friday and secured bail.

The Kottayam Additional Sessions Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him last month and cancelled his earlier bail in the case after he failed to appear before the court to hear the charge sheet in the case being readout.

But with Mulakkal making a personal appearance before the court on Friday, he was granted fresh bail and was told not to leave Kottayam till August 13 when the charge sheet would be readout.

The former bishop informed the court that he failed to appear last month on account of him testing COVID positive.

In March, a court here had dismissed the discharge petition filed by Mulakkal in the sexual assault case, forcing him to approach the apex court, which too turned down his request.

Mulakkal was arrested on September 21, 2018, on rape charges, and he secured bail on October 16, 2018. The Kerala Police has filed a 1,400-page charge sheet against him.

The charge sheet names 83 witnesses, including the Cardinal of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Mar George Alencherry, three bishops, 11 priests and several nuns.

After the case came to light, Mulakkal was removed as head of the Jalandhar diocese.

Source: IANS
Categories
CrimeNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close