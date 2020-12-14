Kerala civic polls: Voting underway in third phase

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14 : The third and final phase of the civic polls in Kerala began at 7 a.m. on Monday in the northern districts of Kerala.

Malappurram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts go to the polls, while the other 10 districts had polls on December 8 and 10.

In the third and final phase, polls are being held to elect new office bearers in 354 local bodies for 6,867 wards.

The fate of 22,151 candidates will be decided by 89,74,993 voters at 10,842 polling booths which is being manned by 52,285 poll officials.

Despite the Covid cases showing a consistent hike, people were coming out to vote in the four districts. Long queues were witnessed at the polling booths.

The day’s poll time will end at 6 p.m. and like in the previous two phases, the last hour is being kept aside for the Covid patients and those under isolation.

Counting of votes will take place on Wednesday.

