Kerala clocks 7,224 daily COVID cases, 419 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 7,224 fresh coronavirus infections and 419 deaths on Thursday, raising the caseload to 50,42,082 and the fatalities to 35,040.

With 7,638 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 49,36,791 and the active cases reached 69,625, an official press release said.

Of the 419 deaths, 47 were reported over the last few days and 372 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, it said.

As many as 73,015 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 1,095 cases followed by Ernakulam 922 and Thrissur 724.

Of the new cases, 39 were health workers, 33 from outside the state and 6,679 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 473.

There are currently 2,18,914 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,13,340 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,574 in hospitals.