Kerala couple traveled in jumbo cooking vessel to tie knot amid flooding

Alappuzha: It is said that love is not subject to any hindrance or even to force majeure. A health worker couple in Kerala crossed all the flood hurdles facing them to marry here on Monday by traveling in a huge cooking vessel boat.

The news of the couple’s love story brought a cheer to the flood-ravaged people of Kerala which witnessed widespread devastation and landsliding incidents.

Speaking to PTI, the groom Akash told that his intercaste marriage with Aishwarya was opposed by her uncle. They registered their marriage on 15 October and later on completed the rituals as per the Hindu traditions.

All the temples were booked in advance and they got a slot only in a small temple of Alappuzha where the marriage was solemnized on Monday.

It was a small ceremony but due to their travel in a huge cooking vessel the marriage became big news in Kerala and the couple attained celebrity status.

Meanwhile, the water level in low-lying areas increased and the areas around 10 dams in the state have been declared Red Alert. The gates of the Idukki dam will be opened on Tuesday morning.