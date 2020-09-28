Kerala CRZ violations: SC seeks to know if orders complied with

New Delhi, Sep 28 : The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from Chief Secretary of Kerala, in four weeks, on a contempt petition alleging non-compliance of its order directing the state government to demolish structures violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms in the state

A bench comprising Justices R.F. Nariman, Navin Sinha and K.M. Joseph said it is willing to see whether its order on demolition of apartments constructed violating CRZ norms have been followed in letter and spirit.

A contempt plea was filed by film director A.K. Raveendran alleging gross non-compliance of the court’s September 23, 2019 order for demolition of apartments in Maradu, and interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the residents of the complex.

Advocate Sachin Patil, representing Raveendran, sought initiation of contempt proceedings against government officials for deliberate disobedience of this order, arguing that the top court had asked the Kerala government to inform it of the remaining construction, which exists in violation of the norms.

The bench directed the government to file an affidavit within four weeks, and thereafter, the petitioner will file a rejoinder within two weeks.

Raveendran, who owned a flat among the apartment complex which was ordered to be demolished, contended that he would not have purchased the apartment if he had known of any violation involved. He claimed that he has not received the compensation as per court orders yet, and alleged that there are several luxurious hotels violating CRZ norms in other coastal districts of the state.

On May 8, 2019 the apex court had ordered the demolition of the buildings. In September, 2019, it directed demolition of the flats within 138 days.

Source: IANS

