Kerala Govt’s anti dowry campaign a model for Muslims: Dr Aleem Khan Falaki

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 26th July 2021 10:26 pm IST
dowry
Photo: @dowry22/ Facebook

Hyderabad: According to the Kerala Chief Minister’s order, the students seeking admission in colleges must sign a bond pledging to eschew dowry at the time of their marriage. In case of their failure, the state will initiate action against them.

Dr. Aleeem Khan Falaki an Islamic thinker praise this step of the Kerala Chief Minister and exhorts Muslims to take lesson from this praise worthy step.

There is no scope of dowry taking in Islam. But the Islamic scholars have not done anything concrete to prevent this wrong practice gaining ground in Muslim community except releasing statements and sermons occasionally.

The suicide of the Muslim girl Ayesha in Gujarat highlighted this issue for some time. The officials of the Muslim Personal Board and other scholars ran a campaign for some time.

Khan believes that the Muslim scholars and Imams can play a crucial role in ending this evil by speaking against it in their Friday sermons from the pulpit of mosques across the country.

