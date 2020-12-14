Kerala HC denies bail to ex-minister

Kochi, Dec 14 : The Kerala High Court on Monday denied bail to former PWD Minister and senior legislator of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, who was arrested last month by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) in the Palarivattom flyover collapse case.

Kunju was arrested by the VACB, while he was undergoing treatment for cancer in a private hospital here. He continues to be in the hospital as part of his treatment protocol.

However, the court said he can move a fresh application when he gets discharged as at the moment he is in the hospital.

Last month a lower court had turned down his bail plea.

The Congress-led opposition has slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government on Kunju’s arrest. It termed the arrest as an arm twisting tactic to get even with the opposition.

Kunju has earlier been questioned a few times by the VACB over a case of graft in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover, which was ordered to be rebuilt and the work has commenced.

He is named as the fifth accused in the case.

Built at a cost of Rs 42 crore, the work started during the Oommen Chandy’s regime. The 750-metre flyover was supposed to last for over 100 years. It was opened in October 2016 and within three years the flyover started crumbling and had to be closed.

The flyover was built by the Delhi-based RDS Projects for the state-owned Roads and Bridges Development Corporation. KITCO was the supervision consultant for the project. Kunju was the Minister when the faulty flyover was constructed.

–IANS

