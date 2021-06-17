Kerala HC dismisses PIL challenging Lakshadweep administration’s reforms

By PTI|   Published: 17th June 2021 12:04 pm IST
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL challenging the Lakshadweep administration reform measures including the move to introduce Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 (LDAR) and the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) in the islands.

The court dismissed the plea, observing that the alleged reform measures were at draft stage.

The high court had earlier sought the response of the Central government on the issue.

The PIL was filed by Congress leader K P Noushad Ali.

The petitioner had alleged that the newly introduced PASA gives powers to the administration to detain a person without any public disclosure for a period of up to one year.

