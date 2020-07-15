Kerala High Court bans protests till July 31

Kochi: A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday ruled that there should be no protests or demonstrations in the state till July 31 as it is in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines brought out by the Centre.

The bench gave this direction based on two petitions seeking action against political parties violating the Covid guidelines.

The bench directed the Chief Secretary and the State Police chief to ensure that there was no violation of this order.

The political parties who violate this order will be held responsible and this order is based on the guidelines brought out by the Centre, said the court.

The bench also directed to serve this notice to all the political parties.

In the past few days, the state has witnessed massive protests by the opposition political parties after the Swapna Suresh episode came out.

Suresh, a high profile woman working in the IT department, has close links with the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This surfaced after the Customs arrested a former colleague of Swapna Suresh, who previously worked with the UAE Consulate.

Source: IANS