Kerala man wins Rs 20 cr lottery in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Abu Dhabi: A 42-year-old Oman-based Keralite has won the grand prize of 10 million Dirham (Rs 20,22,90,913) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi series 234 draw held on Friday, December 3, 2021.

The winner of the draw was Renjith Venugopalan Unnithan, who hails from Kerala’s Kollam district and has been living in Oman for the past 12 years and works as an accountant in a real estate company. He will share the prize money with five of his friends in Oman.

“I have been in Oman for the past 12 years. But I took my first Big Ticket almost two years back — I don’t remember the date, back then I bought it just to open my account in Big Ticket. I and a few of my friends had pooled in money to buy that ticket. But we weren’t lucky and then I had stopped participating until last month. I thought to try a second time to see if 2021 is lucky for me or not — I am glad it was. This is still unbelievable,” Venugopalan told Gulf News.

Venugopalan plans to use the prize money to secure his daughter’s education. He also plans to build a house for his family back home in Kerala.

The second prize of 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,05,47,360) also went to another Indian expat, Abdul Majeed, who is a resident of Al Ain.

