Kerala PSC turned into CPM recruitment agency: Nadda

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 : Bharatiya Janata Party National President J.P. Nadda has charged the ruling Communist Party Of India (Marxist) of turning the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) into a recruitment agency for inducting its party cadres.

Nadda, while addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is filling government jobs by recruiting CPM cadres through the backdoor. He added that several temporary workers are being made permanent in government departments, making the state PSC irrelevant.

Nadda, who is on a two-day Kerala visit, said the Congress and CPM are two sides of the same coin, adding that it was the Congress which had backstabbed the worshippers in the Sabarimala Temple issue and accused it of raking up the Sabarimala issue only to garner a few votes.

He accused Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy of involvement in criminal cases. The BJP leader said the Congress and CPM are hand- in-glove and have formed a pre-poll alliance in West Bengal but in Kerala they are contesting against each other for practicing the politics of convenience.

Nadda lashed out at Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said he is attacking the Constitution, adding that the Assembly resolution against the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report is ‘dangerous’.

The BJP President said the CPM government has failed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic as the state is recording the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

He said the test positivity rate in the state is five times the national average and a serious introspection is required by the Kerala government over its handling of the pandemic.

Nadda said there is no dissent in the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala. The issue related to senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran would be settled soon, he added.

He said there might have been certain minor issues, adding that this cannot be termed dissent in the state BJP and emphasised that the party is functioning as a single unit.

