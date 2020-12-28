Kerala records 3,047 new Covid cases, 14 more deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28 : Kerala recorded another 3,047 Covid cases on Monday, from 32,869 samples tested, thus showing a positivity rate of 9.27 per cent.

As per officials, 4,172 people were cured, taking the total cured to 6,67,368, while 64,028 patients are under treatment.

Malappuram district with 504 cases had the maximum number of Covid patients while Kasargod with 37 cases the least.

Another 14 deaths owing to Covid were reported, taking the state’s death toll to 2,990.

Of the new cases, 35 were people from outside the state, while 2,707 got infected through contact. The source of contact of 275 people is not clear.

A total of 30 health workers also tested Covid positive. Of this, Wayanad has seven cases, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur five each, Palakkad four, Ernakulam three, Kollam and Kozhikode two each while Malappuram and Thrisur one each.

As many as 2,50,174 people are under observation in various parts of the state, including 12,714 patients in various hospitals. The state has 465 hotspots currently.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.