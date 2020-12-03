Kerala registers 5,376 more Covid cases, 31 deaths

News Desk 1Updated: 4th December 2020 5:08 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that 5,376 people tested Covid positive from 60,476 samples examined in the past 24 hours.

He also said that 5,590 people turned negative, taking the total cured to 5,56,378, while there were 61,209 active cases presently.

A total of 31 Covid deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 2,329.

There were 3,11,237 people under observation at various places across the state, including 15,256 people in hospitals. There are currently 473 hotspots.

