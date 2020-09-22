Kerala reports 2,910 Covd cases after dip in testing

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 : Kerala on Monday reported 2,910 fresh Covid-19 cases, much lower than the daily figures reported in the past few days as only 25,848 samples were tested.

The state had reported over 4,000 cases each in the past four days when over 40,000 samples were tested per day.

In a press release issued here, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said that a total of 3,022 persons recovered on Monday, the highest in a day so far.

“At present, there are 39,285 active cases in the state, while 98,724 people have been cured so far. Thiruvananthapuram district reported 533 cases on Monday, while 18 people succumbed to the dreaded virus, taking the district’s death toll to 553,” said Shailaja.

As many as 2,18,907 people are under observation at various facilities across the state, including 25,778 in hospitals. The state presently has 639 hotspots.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.