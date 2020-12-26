Kerala reports 3,527 new corona cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 : Kerala reported 3,527 new coronavirus cases on Saturday after testing 35,586 samples, even as 3,782 more patients were cured, a statement from Health Minister KK Shailaja’s office said.

There are now 63,752 active cases and 6,68,733 cured patients in Kerala.

The test positivity rate is 9.91 per cent. Kozhikode led the districts with 522 new cases, while Kasargod with 52 cases was at the bottom.

Twenty-one more Covid deaths took the state’s death toll to 2,951.

As many as 2,59,083 persons are under observation, including 13,260 in hospitals and 2,45,823 in home quarantine.

A total of 34 health workers are infected with the disease — 14 in Thrissur, eight in Ernakulam, five in Kannur, three in Thiruananthapuram, and one each in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

Of the 3,527 new cases, 63 had come from outside the state whereas 3,106 were infected through contacts. The hotspots in Kerala remain unchanged at 463.

