Kerala reports 5,375 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1 : Kerala on Tuesday reported 5,375 new Covid cases out of the 58,809 samples tested in the last 24 hours, while 6,151 people recovered from the disease during the same time period, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,44,864.

According to a statement issued here by state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, the state presently has 61,092 active Covid cases.

Kerala also reported 26 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s overall death toll to 2,270.

As many as 3,10,611 people are under observation across the state, including 15,117 at different hospitals. As on Tuesday, Kerala has 501 Covid hotspots.

