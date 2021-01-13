Kerala reports 6,004 new Covid cases, 5,158 recoveries

Thiruvananathapuram, Jan 13 : Kerala on Wednesday reported 6,004 new Covid-19 cases, while 5,158 people recovered from the disease, according to a press statement issued by the office of the state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.

Ernakulam reported the maximum number of cases at 998, while Kasargod reported the least number of cases at 92. A total of 26 persons succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, taking the state’s Covid death toll to 3,373.

Of the total number of Covid cases reported on Wednesday, 73 people came from outside the state, while 5,401 persons tested positve through contact and the source of contact of 447 persons is unknown.

Fifty-three health workers tested positive on Wednesday, 12 at Ernakulam followed by Kozhikode (9), Thiruvananathapuram (7), Pathanamthitta and Kannur (6 each), Palakkad and Wayanad (4 each), Thrissur and Kasargod (2 each), and Kottayam (1).

At present, 2,00,259 people are under observation in various places of the state, including 10,709 in various hospitals. Two new hotspots were added to the list of hotspots in the state on Wednesday — Emgandiyoor in Thrissur district and Ummanur in Kollam district — taking the total figures to 427.

