Kerala reports 6,316 new Covid cases

News Desk 1Published: 2nd December 2020 11:05 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that 6,316 people turned Covid positive in the past 24 hours after 56,993 samples were sent for testing, while 5,924 recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 5,50,788.

He also said at present, there are 61,445 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, 28 persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s overall Covid death toll to 2,298. As many 3,09,280 persons are under observation across the state at present, including 15,262 people in different hospitals. After many weeks, the number of hotspots in Kerala dropped below the 500-mark to 479.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Want to experience beautiful moment of birth of my child: Kohli
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 2nd December 2020 11:05 pm IST
Back to top button