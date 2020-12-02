Kerala reports 6,316 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that 6,316 people turned Covid positive in the past 24 hours after 56,993 samples were sent for testing, while 5,924 recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 5,50,788.

He also said at present, there are 61,445 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, 28 persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s overall Covid death toll to 2,298. As many 3,09,280 persons are under observation across the state at present, including 15,262 people in different hospitals. After many weeks, the number of hotspots in Kerala dropped below the 500-mark to 479.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.