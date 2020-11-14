Kerala reports 6,357 new Covid cases, 6,793 recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 14 : Continuing the recent trend, Kerala on Saturday again recorded more recoveries than new Covid-19 cases, with as many as 6,793 getting cured against 6,357 new infections out of the 61,553 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

A statement issued here by state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said the number of active cases in Kerala presently stood at 76,927, while 4,41,523 people have been cured so far.

The day also reported 26 Covid deaths, taking the state’s death toll to 1,848.

As many as 3,19,481 people are under observation across the state at present, including 17,946 in different hospitals.

Currently, there are 609 hotspots in the state.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.