Kerala sees 3,671 new Covid cases, positivity rate at 5%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 : The Covid test positivity rate in Kerala on Friday continued to hover around five per cent with 3,761 people turning positive from 67,812 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

A statement issued by state Health Minister K.K.Shailaja also said 4,142 turned negative, taking the total cured in the state to 9,96,514, while the state has 51,390 active cases.

Another 14 deaths was reported, taking the toll to 4,164.

A total of 2,23,191 people were under observation, including 7,946 people at various hospitals. There were 370 hotspots in the state.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.