Kerala sees 4,875 new Covid cases, 35 more deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9 : Kerala on Wednesday saw 4,875 people turn Covid positive from 52,655 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said.

In a statement, she also said that 4,647 people turned negative, taking the total cured to 5,86,998, while there were 59,923 active cases.

The day saw 35 more Covid deaths taking the total toll to 2,507.

There were 3,09,935 people under observation at various places including 14,164 people at hospitals, while the state had 440 hot spots.

