Kerala sees 5,397 new Covid cases, 16 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 25 : Kerala recorded 5,397 more Covid cases out of the 48,853 samples tested on Thursday, displaying a positivity rate of 11.04 per cent, the state Health Department said.

Kottayam district led with 599 cases, while Kasargod, with 56 cases, recorded the minimum.

The Health Department statement also said that the state has 64,028 active cases, while 4,506 more people have recovered, taking the total number of cured to 6,64,951.

There were 16 more Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 2930.

Across the state, there were 2,64,984 people under observation, including 13,685 are in hospitals. The state has 463 hotspots at the moment.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.