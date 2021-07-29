Kerala to impose complete lockdown on July 31, Aug 1 due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Kochi: Kerala government has decided to impose a complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

As per the Union Health Ministry data released on Wednesday morning, Kerala recorded 22,129 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while the total cases in India stood at 43,654. This means that Kerala had more than 50 percent of the cases.

With regards to the active cases nationally, on Tuesday there were 3,99,436 cases, while in Kerala there were 1,45,371.

Likewise, the test positivity rate on Tuesday nationally stood at 2.51 percent while in Kerala it was 12.35 percent.

The issue surfaced in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday when veteran legislator P.K. Kunhalikutty of the opposition IUML slammed Vijayan over the COVID-19 situation in the state and said there is something wrong in the decisions of the monitoring committee which overlooks the Covid affairs on a daily basis.

Defending the allegation, Vijayan blamed the opposition for always being on a fault finding fact mission. He said on Tuesday that 80 percent of the population in many states has been affected with COVID-19, while in Kerala it’s only 49 percent.