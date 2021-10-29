Kerala to propose Rs 2,000 cr plan for returnees rehabilitation

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will soon submit a Rs 2,000 crore proposal to the Centre for rehabilitation of those who have returned home permanently from abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

This is in addition to the various relief packages the state has already provided to them, he told the Assembly.

Referring to the Covid-19 portal data, the Chief Minister said that till October 26, a total of 17,51,852 people returned from abroad. A majority of them have come back from Middle East countries.

“However, as per the Airport Authority of India, from May 2020 till October, a total of 39,55,230 people have travelled through various airports. A majority of them have returned,” said Vijayan.

Highlighting his government’s achievements, he said a sum of Rs 5,000 each has been given to 1,33,800 people who came back with a valid passport and a valid job visa but have not been able to return.

“Apart from these, we gave Rs 10,000 each to 181 returnees who turned Covid positive besides Rs 1,000 each to 18,278 people who receive the diaspora pension,” said Vijayan.

He said the portal figures show that around 12.57 lakhs returnees have lost their jobs. The state government in the 2021-22 budget has earmarked Rs 50 crore for them to start some enterprises.

“Numerous schemes are there for the returnees to start some productive ventures and it includes loans, interest subsidies and similar soaps,” added Vijayan.