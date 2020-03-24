With Kerala under lockdown, cabinet to examine Central directive

Thiruvananthapuram: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direction for a three week-long national lockdown coming hours after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday called to acting tough with people violating lockdown norms in the state, the state cabinet will meet on Wednesday morning.

Kerala’s total lockdown till March 31 began on Tuesday morning and with the directive of the Union government on the same lines, the Vijayan cabinet will examine the conditions that the Union Home Ministry has come out with.

Vijayan had expressed his strong displeasure in the way people in Kerala took to the streets on the first day of the lockout and warned from Wednesday onwards, no more leniency will be shown to those who break the guidelines.

With 14 positive coronavirus cases registered on Tuesday, the total affected in the state increased to 105.

The total number of people under observation at homes increased to 71,944 while 466 are in hospitals.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.