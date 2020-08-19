Kerala’s COVID-19 tally crosses 50,000 mark; death toll climbs to 182

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s COVID-19 tallycrossed the grim milestone of 50,000 cases on Wednesday, with the state recording the highest daily surge of 2,333 infections, while seven more fatalities took the toll to 182.

The tally now stands at 50,231.

At least 2,151 patients were infected through contactand the source of infection of 52 people is not known, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

Seventeen health workers are among those infected.

As many as 17,382 people are presently undergoing treatment in various hospitals, while 32,611 have recovered, including 1,217 who have been discharged today.

Thiruvananthapuram continued to record the highest number of cases with 540, followed by Malappuram322, Alappuzha 253, Ernakulam 230 and Kottayam 203 cases, Shailaja said in a press release.

Seven deaths have been confirmed, including that of a 90 -year-old woman from Adoor in Pathanamthittadistrict,taking the toll to 182, she said.

Of the positive cases, 60 had come from abroad and 98 from other states.

The minister said 1,69,687 peopleare presently under observation,of whom 1,55,928 are in home/institutional quarantine, 13,759 in hospitals, including 1,730 admitted today.

The government has increased testing and in the lat 24 hours, 36,291 samples have been tested, she said

In total, 12,76,358 samples have been tested.

There are 572 hot spots in the state as of now.

Meanwhile, 1,810 cases were registered on Wednesday for Covid protocol violations, 1,094 people arrested and 229 vehicles seized, a police press release said.

Source: PTI