Kerala’s Covid positivity rate falls below 7%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 : For the first time in recent weeks, Kerala’s daily Covid test positivity rate (TPR) on Saturday came down below 7 per cent with 5,471 people testing positive out of 85,969 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, state’s Health Minister K.K. Shailaja on Saturday said 5,835 people turned Covid negative in the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 9,31,706.

As many as 16 patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 3,970.

Across the state there are 2,44,085 people under treatment at various facilities.

–IANS

sg/sdr/