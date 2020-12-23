Kerry Katona quits smoking

Los Angeles, Dec 23 : Singer Kerry Katona has quit smoking after over 25 years. The 40-year-old singer is proud not to have had a puff since the day she vowed.

“I made and stuck to (a New Year’s resolution) this year. I’d smoked 20 cigarettes a day since the age of 14 and I got up on New Year’s Day and there was one cigarette left. I smoked it and said, ‘I’m done’. I haven’t had a puff of one since,” she said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The former Atomic Kitten singer got engaged to Ryan Mahoney in August and the couple is hoping to get married in a low-key ceremony next year.

“I want to go to Vegas, so we don’t need to plan. Neither of us want a wedding, we just want a marriage. It’ll just be me, Ryan and the kids. We don’t know [when] yet. We’re in no rush. It’ll probably be next summer,” she told the new issue of Britain’s OK! magazine.

