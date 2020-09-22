Key accused in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case arrested from Kerala

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 22nd September 2020 3:35 pm IST
Key accused in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case arrested from Kerala

Bengaluru: The Anti-Terrorism Cell of Bengaluru Police has arrested a key accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case from Kerala, Central Crime Branch Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said on Tuesday.

“Bengaluru City’s Anti-Terrorism Cell with the assistance of central agencies has arrested Shoaib, who played a major role in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts and was absconding since then. He was detained from Trivandrum airport yesterday,” Patil said.

The CCB Joint Commissioner said a red corner notice had been issued against Shoaib earlier.

The case pertains to a series of nine bomb blasts across Bengaluru on July 25, 2008, in which at least one person was killed and eight others were injured.

Source: ANI
READ:  181 tonnes of Pomegranates exported from B'luru airport
Categories
Bangalore News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close