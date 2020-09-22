Key accused in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case arrested from Kerala

Bengaluru: The Anti-Terrorism Cell of Bengaluru Police has arrested a key accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case from Kerala, Central Crime Branch Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said on Tuesday.

“Bengaluru City’s Anti-Terrorism Cell with the assistance of central agencies has arrested Shoaib, who played a major role in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts and was absconding since then. He was detained from Trivandrum airport yesterday,” Patil said.

The CCB Joint Commissioner said a red corner notice had been issued against Shoaib earlier.

The case pertains to a series of nine bomb blasts across Bengaluru on July 25, 2008, in which at least one person was killed and eight others were injured.

Source: ANI