Key US base in Kabul handed to Afghan forces

Kabul: A key military US base called the New Kabul Compound (NKC) has been handed over to the Afghan forces, the Ministry of Defence announced.

Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Ministry, said that at a ceremony on the occasion on Friday, US and NATO forces commander Gen. Scott Miller emphasised the international community’s continued support to Afghan forces, reports TOLO News.

The withdrawal of the US and NATO forces from the country started on May 1.

According to figures provided by US Central Command, the Pentagon has so far removed the equivalent of approximately 160 C-17 loads of material out of Afghanistan and has turned over more than 10,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for disposition.

The figures also show that the US had by last week officially handed over five facilities to the Ministry of Defence.

Pentagon officials have said that the US has completed up to 25 per cent of the entire withdrawal process.

Violence however, remains high in the country, especially after the three-day ceasefire from May 13-15.

The Ministry of Defence on Saturday said that at least 210 Taliban were killed in clashes and defensive operations by Afghan forces in 18 provinces, including Kabul, in the last 24 hours.