‘Khabardar! Watch what you speak’: Balakrishna to YSRCP leaders

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party’s Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, along with a collective of the Nandamuri family members, on Saturday strongly condemned what they described as a ‘barbaric character assassination’ launched by the ruling YSR Congress MLAs on Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Nandamuri Balakrishna warned the YSRCP MLAs to watch their mouths and desist from making such ‘derogatory comments in the future.

“Khabardar! Give and take respect. We will not tolerate it if such cheap comments are made once again. No system can save you once we begin to counterstep. We will break all walls and hurdles to counter you.”

Addressing a joint press conference in Hyderabad along with a collective of family members, Balakrishna said that their party leaders, cadres and fans were observing absolute restraint as a mark of respect to the words of his elderly brother-in-law Naidu. Because of him, the TDP activists were still giving respect to the elected representatives regardless of the party they belong to.

Balakrishna termed the whole quality of dialogue as unfortunate. “They have gone personal against my sister who is Naidu’s wife. They have used cheap language and resorted to vulgar actions. Their behaviour raised doubts on whether it was the assembly or an animal shed.”

Balakrishna said that Chandrababu Naidu would normally be a brave leader who would never break down into tears in the greatest of crises. But now, the circumstances brought him to this extent. “There should be limits to anything. If they are truly the representatives of the people, they should encourage healthy debates, not indulge in vulgarities.

Nandamuri Balakrishna said that the debates should be issue-based without any personal agenda or ulterior motives. “From the days of NTR, the TDP has been fighting issue-based battles but not along personal lines. Allegations and counter-allegations should not degenerate to the point of dragging family members who have no connection with politics.”

Expressing concern, Balakrishna questioned the ruling party MLAs on targeting Nara Bhuvaneswari when she was not connected to politics at all. “She was looking after her family’s Heritage business and recently donated desktop computers in the Hindupur assembly constituency. The YSRCP leaders were not involved in such service activities. They are known only for plundering public wealth and hiding it in secret places.

In an indirect reference to the YS Viveka murder, Balakrishna pointed out that an issue was already running in their family. “Their own family members raised suspicions. It involved a former Lok Sabha member. In order to divert attention, they resorted to ‘cheap culture, language and actions in political discourse’. They also have mothers, sisters and children in their families. Their own family members raised suspicions. He warned the ruling YSRCP leaders that they should not test the patience of his family. “The political developments in AP were very unfortunate these days. Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar, Kodali Nani, Vamsi and Ambati Rambabu were crossing their limits. They should fight politically but not come with personal agenda in a cowardly manner,” he added.

Bhuvaneswari’s sister Lokeswari said she was greatly pained about the fact that her sister was being dragged into unnecessary politics. “Assembly should be like a temple but they have made cheap comments in such a holy place. Chandrababu Naidu never used a word against Jagan Reddy’s mother, wife and sister,” she said.