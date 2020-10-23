Khabib vs Justin will be an interesting battle on Saturday night!

Abu Dhabi: The highlight of UFC 254 is set to see The Eagle Khabib Nurmagomedov clash against The Highlight Justin Gaethje in an undisputed lightweight championship on Saturday. It has been dubbed as ‘legacy-defining’ as Khabib would look to defend his undefeated record and title, while Justin will try to create history.

Khabib is undefeated in his MMA career with a dominant record of 28-0 and will enter the championship as the title-favourite. Justin Gaethje, on the other hand, became the interim champion after defeating much-celebrated Tony Ferugson at UFC 249, shooking many over the world.

‘The Highlight’ Justin too is known as the most violent man at the UFCs and his 100 per cent record-finish rate proves it. His power, thus, will be a major advantage for him.

It will be interesting to see who of the two legends finish on top and wear the gold-strap around the fast.