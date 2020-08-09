Khaja Bilal questions Asad Owaisi over 21 year alliance with congress

Hyderabad: Former AIMIM corporator and congress leader Khaja Bilal Ahmed has accused Hyderabad MP of being double standard in regard to the re-building of two Mosques at Secretariat that were demolished recently.

In a video that went viral on social media purportedly says that, If the congress party is responsible for the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6,1992, Khaja Bilal questioned the MIM Supremo as why the AIMIM party was in alliance with the Congress for 21 years and they should have break the alliance with it.

The former corporator told there are several occasions when the AIMIM has benefitted from congress, in the past the seat of Mayor and Deputy Mayor Hyderabad and many more were gained with the alliance of congress only. That’s not, all during the UPA-I rule the MIM MP was the member of defence standing committee.

He also alleged that in UPA-II Asaduddin Owaisi was presented with the best parliamentarian award. The congress leader in his video said that it was because of the congress party Deccan Medical College and Darussalam Bank permission was granted. He also questioned why suddenly congress party has become untouchable for MIM.

He demanded Asaduddin Owaisi to take proper representation with the Chief Minister for re-building of two Masjids that were demolished at Secretariat during the demolition.

He also predicted that, very soon a group of religious leaders along with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi will meet the Chief Minister and the foundation stone for a Masjid will be laid for only one Masjid. The re-building of Amberpet Masjid was also diverted by making diverting statements.

He asked the Hyderabad MP to desist from playing politics and stop deceiving public in the name of religion and take necessary steps to re-build demolished Masjids at Secretariat.