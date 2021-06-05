Khamenei urges citizens to participate in presidential election

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has urged people across the country to participate in the upcoming presidential election and make the right choices for solving the country’s problems.

Khamenei made the remarks on Friday in a televised speech on the death anniversary of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Khamenei described election as a “manifestation of the people’s will” and participation in the election as a duty.

The Iranian leader decried some attempts by “enemies” aimed at discouraging people and lowering turnout in the election. Khamenei also urged candidates, instead of making empty promises they can not fulfil, to commit themselves to establishing social justice, boosting economic production and fighting corruption.

On May 25, the Interior Ministry announced that seven candidates out of 592 Iranians who registered for the election were approved by the vetting body.

Among the disqualified candidates were incumbent Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and former Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

The election campaign of the presidential candidates will end 24 hours before the election day slated for June 18.