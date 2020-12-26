Khammam BJP leader stabbed to death over financial disputes

Khammam: A unit leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Khammam was allegedly stabbed to death on Saturday by an unidentified person in Wyra mandal of the district. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased, Nelavalli Rama Rao, was attacked with a knife multiple times at his residence in Wyra mandal headquarters during the wee hours of Sunday. Hearing Rao’s screams, family members dialed 108 and rushed him to the hospital. Wyra CI Vasanth Kumar and SI Tirupati Reddy inspected the spot and registered a case.

Preliminary reports by the police suggested that a financial dispute between the deceased and a friend could be a reason behind the attack. A member of the Community Party of India (Marxist), Madapati Rajesh, was said to have been detained by the Khammam police over suspicions of involvement in the murder.

More details awaited.