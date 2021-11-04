Khammam: Constable arrested for peddling ganja worth Rs 1 lakh

Hyderabad: Ganja worth rupees one lakh was seized from an Armed Reserve (AR) constable and his accomplice on Wednesday by the town police in Khammam district.

The accused were identified as AR constable, Konda Satish, a native of Vallabhi of Mudigonda Mandal, and Polleboina Venkateshwar, a farmer from Pallipadu.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anjaneyulu, a patrolling team spotted two persons moving suspiciously on Harvest School road, and upon inspection, they were found to be carrying five kilograms of cannabis (marijuana) in a bag.

Sathish had received the substance from his relative, an engineering student from Todithelagudem in Karepalli Mandal, and was waiting in the area to hand it over to an unknown person, said the ACP in a statement. He also informed that Satish and Venkateshwar were arrested on the spot and will be sent to judicial custody.

He remarked that extensive inspections were being carried out to curb cannabis smuggling across the district as per the directions of the commissioner of police Vishnu S Warrier and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of such illegal activities.

A two-wheeler used in the crime was also seized from the accused who were arrested on the spot. The police are on the lookout for the other accused in the case, including another police constable.