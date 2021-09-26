Khammam: Revenue official verbally abuses woman who applies for caste certificate

By News Desk|   Published: 26th September 2021 6:38 pm IST

Hyderabad: A revenue official in Khammam hurls verbal abuse at a scheduled caste woman in a Tahsildar office in Khammam on Saturday.

Last week , Koppula Anusha, a Scheduled Caste woman applied for a caste certificate required for her daughter’s higher education  at the Tahsildar’s office.

She continued to visit the office throughout the week in order to get the certificate, agitated by her persistence, K Venkatewarulu a staffer at the office urged her not to come to the office daily.

Taken aback, Anusha asked him to return her application, but instead of doing so, the officer abused her verbally. Post the incident, Anusha urged the District Collector to take action against him.

