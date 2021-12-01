Khans and their remuneration for upcoming films

Mumbai: The movies of the Khans of Bollywood — Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, are undoubtedly among the most awaited films of the year. Fans’ enthusiasm and excitement for their movies is altogether different for those films. Bhaijaan is back in theatres with his recently released film Antim which kicked-off on a good note and has been minting good numbers at box office. Social media and audience reactions are a proof of the fact that fans were waiting with the bated breathe to see Khans’ magic on big screen.

As many interesting projects are lined-up for them, let’s have a look at how much they are getting paid per film.

Salman Khan

Salman is among the highest paid actors in the country right now. For his recently released movie Antim: The Final Truth, Bhaijaan had reportedly took home Rs 50 crore from the makers.

For Sajid Nadiadwala’s directorial, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman is getting the remuneration of Rs 125 crores, reports Bollywood Hungama. For Tiger 3, a few media reports are stating that Salman will be paid around 60 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return on big screen after the hiatus of two long years with ‘Pathan’ which is one of the highly anticipated upcoming ventures of Bollywood. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018). As per reports, the Badshah of Bollywood is charging a whopping Rs 100 crore for Pathan.

His remuneration for another upcoming project with Atlee is not disclosed yet.

Aamir Khan

Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir is all set to spread his magic on screens with Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. the movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 12, 2022. Aamir is reportedly getting a fee of 60 crores for this film.