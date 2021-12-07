Khashoggi murder case: Suspect detained in France

Paris: A suspect in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been detained in France on Tuesday, French broadcaster RTL reported.

According to the publication, the detained suspect is Khalid al-Otaibi, an alleged member of the “commandos” who could have committed the murder of Kat the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, Sputnik reported.

Khashoggi, who was a vocal critic of the Saudi regime, was killed on October 2, 2018, in Turkey where he had gone to obtain paperwork certifying his divorce from his former wife Alaa Nassif in order to be able to marry his Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz.

His killing had brought international outrage and battered the reputation of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Salman.

According to a US declassified report, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince approved an operation in Istanbul to capture or kill Khashoggi.