Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants gets surprise welcome at Mumbai airport -Video

Mumbai: After 42 days of rigorous shooting for the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, all the participants returned home from Cape Town, South Africa last night. They were papped by shutterbugs at the airport. Videos and pictures of the contestants interacting with the paparazzi are going viral on social media. While they were having fun at the airport, an unplanned surprise welcome awaited them.

In a video shared by Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani, Khatron ke Khiladi 11 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari were seen arriving at the airport. During their arrival, they are greeted by the airport dog named ‘Rampal’. With his wagging tail and glittery eyes, Rampal gets all excited to see Rahul and Shweta as if he knows they are celebrities.

Watch the videos below:

Several other snaps from the Mumbai airport are surfacing online. One clip featured Varun Sood and his girlfriend Divya Aggarwal. Divya waited at the arrival section for Varun with a welcome sign reading “You are my lobster” a popular saying from the TV sitcom FRIENDS.

Rohit Shetty wraps Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot

On Monday, show host Rohit Shetty announced the wrap of shoot schedule in Cape Town.

In an long note on Instagram he wrote, “A 42-day long crazy & action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special. At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds.”

“I feel truly blessed and thank God and the Universe that we got through the season without any hurdles. I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! Signing off from Cape Town, back to Mumbai. Khatron ke khiladi Season 11… Coming soon!” he concluded.

KKK 11 participants

Several Indian celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh have taken part in this season and we cannot wait to see the episodes of the show.