Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Show premiere date, timings, winner & more

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been making huge buzz ever since the BTS visuals of the shown went viral on social media. the stunt-based reality show will see Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal and Aastha Gill competing for the title.

After nearly 42 days of rigorous shoot in Cape Town, South Africa, all the participants returned to Mumbai last month.

On Thursday, Color TV dropped another promo on Instagram where they revealed the premiere date and timings. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to launch on July 17. The show will air on every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 PM. It will replace Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane 3 on weekend slot.

Did Arjun Bijlani win the show?

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rakhi Sawant, who often interacts with paparazzi, recently revealed the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 before the show’s premiere. Speaking to shutterbugs outside her gym, on Wednesday, Rakhi was asked about KKK 11 and she welcomed everyone.

She said, “Sab log aagaye (Everyone’s back)? Welcome, welcome everyone. Rahul Vaidya, welcome. Shweta (Tiwari), welcome. Aur kaun tha (Who else)?” Paparazzi hinted her names of the contestants who participated in KKK11 and she said, “Arjun Bijlani jeet gaya na (Arjun Bijlani won, didn’t he)? Haan, wohi jeet gaya (Yes, he won).”

The video went viral on social media. Watch it below: